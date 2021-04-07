Shaquille O’Neal Has Done it Again, Buys Stranger’s Engagement Ring

NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal has done it again, executed another act of kindness toward a total stranger. This time, Shaq purchased an engagement ring for a guy shopping at Zales.

According to USA Today, O'Neal shared a story on NBA on TNT about how he bought a complete stranger. Shaq, an analyst on the show, said, "I'm just trying to make people smile."

Shaq said he was in Zales, he has a line of jewelry with the retailer, when a young shy guy came in looking for an engagement ring for his girlfriend. He was asking the clerk about paying for the ring monthly, like a layaway situation.

O'Neal stepped in and offered to cover the entire cost of the ring. At first, the young man said he couldn't let Shaq do that. Shaq insisted, saying, "I do it all the time".

During the broadcast, Shaq also recounted a visit to a furniture store with his mother. The two were looking for furniture when O'Neal spotted a customer with an autistic child. The basketball star paid for her furniture. Shaq said he doesn't do it to get publicity, he does it to "make people smile".

This is something that I do every day. The other day, me and my mom went furniture shopping and this lady, she had an autistic daughter and she was also looking for some furniture. I just took care of it.-Shaquille O'Neal

The 15-time All-Star is oftentimes seen shopping around Lafayette. One of his favorite shop spots is Best Buy on Johnston. For the most part, folks in Lafayette have been very respectful of O'Neal's privacy allowing him to shop in peace.