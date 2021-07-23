East Texan Arrested with Five Hogtied Sheep in Trunk of His Civic

Look, I am not a rancher. I do not own a huge piece of land full of cows, chickens, horses and other farm animals. I can barely keep a garden together. The one thing I do know is that if you're going to transport some farm animals, a Honda Civic is not the vehicle of choice. For one East Texan, he thought that the trunk of his Civic was the perfect way to transport five sheep. Idiot.

Last weekend, Caddo Mills police pulled over a Honda Civic. In the trunk of that Civic were five hogtied sheep. One of the sheep was deceased due to what police believe was heat related. The owner of the sheep was arrested and transported to Hunt County Detention Center charged with cruelty to livestock animals, which is a state jail felony.

The surviving sheep were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion and were taken to the SPCA of Texas Equine and Livestock Center. There, the sheep are receiving proper care and will be available for a new, proper, home soon.

Which brings up the question, WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE? Why, in any shape, form or fashion, would you think that transporting five sheep in the small trunk of your Honda Civic would be a good idea? For what purpose did you buy these sheep?

Anyway, thankfully, this man is in jail and the surviving sheep are in a good place and will be taken care of and a good and proper home will be found for them. The SPCA of Texas Equine and Livestock Center did share THIS VIDEO of the sheep enjoying their new surroundings.

