A Tarrant County aquarium has shut its doors after PETA, an animal welfare group, made claims of animal abuse at the facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

SeaQuest Aquarium's Ridgmar Mall location in Fort Worth has closed its doors. WFAA reports that PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, an animal welfare group, 'had called on Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells to investigate allegations of animal neglect at the SeaQuest Aquarium in Ridgmar Mall in Fort Worth.'

According to WFAA, three people who once worked at the SeaQuest Aquarium location claimed poor water quality, overly crowded enclosures, and general overcrowding.

PETA had contacted the Tarrant County District Attorney to file complaints against the Texas Aquarium, which is now closed due to the allegations.

In addition, the aquarium was cited by the USDA for 'unsanitary conditions,' according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Despite requests made by WFAA, neither SeaQuest nor the Ridgmar Mall have responded to comment on the situation, although the aquarium shows as 'permanently closed' on Google. The Fort Worth, Texas SeaQuest Aquarium has been removed from the company's website after allegations of animal cruelty were made by PETA.

In addition to the Fort Worth location closing its doors, according to PETA, SeaQuest Aquarium locations were also closed in Georgia, Colorado, and Connecticut. A statement from PETA's Associate Director Molly Johnson reads:

“The SeaQuest chain is a scourge, and PETA will continue to call out its dreadful and deadly petting zoos until every location follows suit and closes."

After the initial allegations were made in August, Vince Covino, the SeaQuest CEO announced he'd be stepping down.

