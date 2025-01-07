Mabank, Texas - An East Texas woman has been charged with the crime of bestiality in Henderson County, Texas.

Following a grand jury indictment, an East Texas woman, 50-year-old Misty Paulette Bane of Mabank, has been accused of engaging in acts of a sexual nature with a small dog. The alleged act(s) occurred around or on November 16, 2024. A story from CBS 19 reports that the sexual acts were performed on the suspect.

Details Regarding the Alleged Incident of Bestiality in Henderson County, Texas

Get our free mobile app

Based on court documents, Bane is accused of having forced a small dog to participate in sexual acts. She was arrested, according to Henderson County Jail records, but was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond. At this time, Henderson County authorities have not shared more details regarding the alleged crime or ongoing investigation.

More details regarding the law against bestiality in Texas

Although it may not be something we hear about very often, bestiality is a criminal offense in the state of Texas. Penalties for being convicted of such a crime may include fines and imprisonment, which Bane may face if convicted.

As you may expect, public outrage has been significant regarding this alleged crime, as crimes against animals often spark on social media. Here's one example on Facebook:

More updates are expected as the investigators continue their work and the legal process continues.

Commenters on social media say this alleged crime is one more example of why it should be a priority to enforce laws that protect defenseless animals from exploitation and abuse.

Dangerous, Exotic Animals You Can Now Legally Own in Texas Texas has an estimated 7.2 million dogs, more than any other state. But perhaps you’re interested in branching out a bit and adding a less common exotic pet to your home.

Granted a few of these exotics are regulated and will require permits.