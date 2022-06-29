Man Dumps Dog in Jacksonville, TX, Gets Caught, And Then Dumps Him Again

Morally leaving dogs outside or dumping them has always been wrong. Thanks to new laws you can now be head legally responsible for these actions. One man in Jacksonville, TX, I mean Whitehouse, TX, may soon get a firsthand lesson in that.

Get our free mobile app

According to Nicholas Pet Haven, this dude apparently thought he was saving his behind after he realized someone saw him attempting to dump this cute shih tzu in Jacksonville.

Obviously seeing that he had no other options, of course, he let the dog back into his rad grandma mobile. Only this man's crime was far from over. He then drove to Whitehouse where this time he was able to carry out his dastardly deed.

Thanks to the quick thinking of this witness, who snapped a few pics of his first attempt, it won't be long before law enforcement tracks this alleged dog dumper down.

This man decided to dump a little dog in Jacksonville, TX. A car pulled up behind him and so he let the dog back in his car. Then the same little dog was picked up in Smith County by Animal Control near Whitehouse, TX. He picked the wrong county to dump in. Contact our page if you know him. Officials will of course be running those CA plates.

And just in case you were thinking about pulling a fast one like this twerp, "Animal cruelty is a felony in Texas and punishable for up to 10 years in prison, with a fine of up to $10,000. Children who have committed animal cruelty are required to go to counseling. Neglect is a misdemeanor until the third offense, when it becomes a felony," according to USAToday.

If you have anymore information about this click here.

Here Are the 42 Most Adoptable Dogs & Cats, Ready to be Rescued in Tyler, Texas It is the goal of Tyler Animal Care Services and its employees to place our dogs and cats in homes that appear to be best suited to their needs socially and physically, and to assure that everyone in your household will be pleased with the animal being adopted.