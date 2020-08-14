Should There Be a Pajama Ban for Students Learning from Home?

According to Today.com, an Illinois school district has several parents fired up. The district has officially banned all students from wearing pajamas while participating in distanced learning. The Springfield School District's student and family handbook for the 2020-2021 school year had some changes to include students that will not be physically attending schools.

Students learning from home will have to abide by the same rules the needed to follow when they were physically going to school. So basically the handbook outlines the basics that we all know. The list of banned items includes "Hats, caps, bandanas, hoods of any type, sweatbands, sunglasses, pajama pants, slippers, or shoes with wheels attached to the bottom"

While many parents in the school district want their children to have some kind of structure and follow guidelines, other parents are annoyed and frustrated concerning the dress code. The parent's complaints range from "no one is going to see the kids at home, why can't they be comfortable?" to as extreme as a parent threatening the school district to not even think about investigating them every day and attempt to step foot in their house.

We asked several parents in the SBC what their thoughts were. Chad from Shreveport said "These rules aren't for my home, they are there for my kids to go to school any way they can. They can switch out of school clothes as soon as they are done with their school work".

Parents, do you think a pajama ban is necessary? Or do you believe that a school district doesn't have the power to ask distance learning students to follow a dress code?