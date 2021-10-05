Watch as TikToker Gives Best Dress Code for Many Texas Cities

As you make a drive across our great state of Texas, you will notice how each town has it's own unique look or style. It's something you really won't see most anywhere else. That uniqueness can even spill into our fashion sense. One Texas TikToker shows this off perfectly in his series of videos.

Get our free mobile app

Texas could easily be five or six different states just based on it's geography. You have the coastal areas that could easily imitate a tropical paradise. You have our piney woods of East Texas that are perfect for hunting and camping. The desert of West Texas which is home to oil and some unique wildlife. You have the rolling hills of Central Texas and the Big Bend area of Southwestern Texas. Texas basically has it all.

Even the fashion sense of Texas can change when you head to a different city. There are similarities, cowboy hats, boots, button down shirt, but there are also differences, Hawaiian shirts, bowler hats, sandals.

We'll start with the mecca known as Dallas. It is a very white collar city full of suits and fancy dresses. If you head an hour or so West to Fort Worth, you'll see a lot of cowboy hats and boots. If you head a few hours South to our capital city of Austin, it has a very, for lack of a better term, hippie, new age, style. San Antonio is a mix of Hispanic and old West style. If you travel to the gulf coast area of Texas, it's full of board shorts and tropical prints.

This Texas dude, definitely_not_travis, took to TikTok and showed off the dress code for many Texas cities, including some from East Texas, in his series of videos. Check them out below.

[PHOTOS] Stunning New Smith County Courthouse Plan Blends Traditional and Modern It's truly stunning. As you'll see in the photos, the new Smith County Courthouse will blend traditional with modern, the old with the new, and the past with the present and the future.

You Could Rent This One of a Kind Geodome Outside of Austin This Geodome property outside of Austin is near lake Travis, and offers amazing views from it's observation library tower: