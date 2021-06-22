No More Distance Learning For Henderson ISD Students

If you are a parent of school aged kids then you already know this past school year was different in many ways. The main way was the fact that children were at home attending school via Zoom and most likely you were working from home too.

I actually enjoyed being able to spend more time with my children at home for the 2020-2021 school year. It cut down on a good amount of driving that I had to do so I saved some miles on my car and gas money. This life is all coming to an end for the 2021-2021 school year and Henderson ISD has announced that all students must come to the campus to attend school this upcoming school year according to KETK.

Henderson ISD was going to originally use a platform called ROAR that would allow students to attend school from the comforts of their homes but they lost the funding for that project. I do understand why some parents want to keep their children at home due to COVID-19 taking some of the lives of children and educators. Henderson ISD is willing to offer remote classes if lawmakers change their minds and come off the funds.

In May of this year, Henderson ISD Superintendent, Dr. Thurston Lamb Jr. said,

We’ve offered ROAR at home as an option for our students all year to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and are planning to offer it in the fall

Those plans had to change due to funding issues.

At this point, we’ve changed our plans and are focusing solely on in-person classes.

Dr. Lamb went on to say,

If the state looks at it again and chooses to offer funding for students who use remote learning programs, then the district will look at our options and consider offering it again.