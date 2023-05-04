This Ultimate Silo Airbnb Is On A Texas Llama Farm

Get our free mobile app

Secluded and private

Minutes from Waco

Llamas!

Take a secluded summer vacation to new heights just 30 minutes from Waco, Temple, and Belton. This Airbnb in Troy, Texas has been made out of an old grain silo.

They get bonus points for being named a most wish-listed farm stay by Airbnb. The Silo House at Laughing Llama Farm has been featured on HGTV, Texas Highways, and Magnolia Networks Restoration Road, just to name a few.

If you are planning a trip to the six shops at Chip and Joanna Gaines' silos in Waco, this would be the place to retreat to every night of your vacation. If you also have a deep affection for everything llama that helps too.

Get Lots Of Extras With Your Stay In The Silo In Troy, Texas

This renovated grain bin turned Airbnb was once on a family farm 50 miles away from where it currently sits. It's the real deal and adds to the charm of the secluded location.

You can add lots of extras to your stay in this one-of-a-kind home:

Laughing Lama Farm Experience

Special Occasion Sugar Cookie Experience

Silo House S'mores

Mimosas

Flower Arrangements On Arrival

Charcuterie Packages

Bring your fishing gear and you can fish in their pond on the property. If you want to have slow and quiet mornings watching llamas and sheep graze, this is the place to do it.

The Silo House has 1 bedroom with a queen bed upstairs and a pull-out couch downstairs. Take a look inside and see what you think.

