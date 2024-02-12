When you're making travel plans for a proposal and are wanting to book an Airbnb in Texas to stay at instead of a hotel, then take a look at Airbnb's list of the top places to pop the question at airbnb.com. There you will find some very romantic stays not only in Texas but around the world. One such romantic getaway is in Wimberly, Texas which sits pretty much halfway between Austin and San Antonio. This particular Airbnb is built for two people and has a cool outdoor aesthetic that could make for a sweet getaway for a couple.

Fiancé Would Give Me the Side Eye...at First

If I told my fiancé we'd be staying in a single wide trailer for a vacation, she'd certainly raise an eyebrow then give me "the face." She's more of a let's stay in a hotel kind of girl. However, after I show her the pictures of this particular Airbnb, she'd be all for it. Yes, she likes a nice hotel but she'd go for the glamping route, too, which is where she would like this getaway. She'll have her AC but also be able to enjoy some outdoor activities in between.

The Super Cute Retro Airstream Airbnb

It's an Airstream trailer with a front porch, hot tub, outdoor shower, fire pit, grill and more. If you're into the electric car craze, there is a charging station available there, too. The Airstream sits on 10 acres that is shared with the owners. It also sits along the bank of the Smith Creek. My fiancé would want to do a little bit of shopping so it's nice that to city is only 3 miles away.

Guest Reviews

When looking at reviews, the overall experience is extremely positive. With 680 reviews, which is a good number for an Airbnb, The Super Cute Retro Airstream has a 4.92 out of 5 rating, which is great. Take a short virtual tour of the rental below and book a stay at airbnb.com if you like what you see.

The Super Cute Retro Airstream in Central Texas Could Be a Nice Spot to Pop the Question You wouldn't think a single wide trailer could be romantic but this Central Texas Airbnb certainly has that vibe. Gallery Credit: Jennifer And Gregory via Airbnb

