I'm the oldest of 4 brothers and while every once in awhile, we fight like all siblings do, I can thankfully say that none of us have tried to literally kill each other (unless it was while we were in our rooms "wrasslin"). Unfortunately, a disagreement between brothers lead one to allegedly assault the other and now he's on the run from police.

The Incident Was Reported At 3:00 AM Saturday December 18th.

Smith County

According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 9100 block of CR 489 near Tyler. Deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, Jerry Gardner, 38, of Mesquite, inside the residence with an apparent stab wound to the abdomen. He was transported to Christus Mother Frances Hospital for treatment where he is currently in serious, but stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as the victim's brother.

Smith County Sheriffs

36 year old Quentin Gardner is described as a black male, 5’08”, 210, last seen wearing a red shirt and blue shorts. Investigators were made aware that Quentin Gardner made suicidal statements to family members and stated that he does not want to go back to jail or prison. Police are advising residents to please do not attempt to apprehend this subject as he has made statements to harm himself and is considered dangerous.

What Caused A Him To Stab His Own Brother?

Unsplash

This entire situation could have been avoided by someone having a cooler head and turning the volume down. Apparently, the two brothers got into an argument over loud music being played inside of the residence. At some point during the argument, Quentin retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Jerry in the abdomen. Quentin then ran out of the residence and fled from the location. Quentin Dwayne Gardner is now wanted for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Quentin Gardner, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600

These Fifteen Suspects Were Booked Into The Smith County Jail Last Week Law enforcement in East Texas continue to do their job and take criminals off the street.

[PHOTOS] Stunning New Smith County Courthouse Plan Blends Traditional and Modern It's truly stunning. As you'll see in the photos, the new Smith County Courthouse will blend traditional with modern, the old with the new, and the past with the present and the future.