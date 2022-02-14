Smith County Deputies Forced To Shoot Armed Suspect In Flint, TX

Sheriff Larry Smith of The Smith County Sheriff's Office said "These are the dreaded calls you receive in the middle of the night" when it comes to hearing that one of his officers had to draw their weapon on a suspect. Sheriff Smith received one of those "dreaded" calls this weekend after two of his deputies fired shots at a man who allegedly pulled a gun on them late Saturday night.

Smith County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call regarding the discharge of a firearm in Flint.

According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, a deputy arrived at the location and observed a vehicle in the parking lot. As the deputy was checking ownership of the vehicle, a "young" white male exited the vehicle and walked towards the deputy with a book in hand and his other hand extended into the small of his back. The deputy was attempting to talk to the subject as a second Smith County Sheriff’s deputy arrived as back up.

The man threw the book towards the first arriving deputy and retreated behind a concrete light pole base in the parking lot.

The suspect then pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his waist band and pointed it towards the officers as they were attempting to talk to him. Police say that the suspect ignored commands by the deputies to drop the weapon forcing both deputies to draw their weapons and fire at the suspect, striking him once in the upper abdomen.

The subject fell to the ground and was separated from the weapon as additional back up assistance arrived from the nearby Bullard Police Department.

The officers retrieved the subject’s semi-automatic pistol and one of the responding Bullard officers initiated first aid to the subject. Emergency Medical assistance was dispatched to the scene and arrived a short time later. The subject was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is reported to be in stable condition.

The Suspect Has Been Identified As 25-Year Old Jackson Davis Of Flint

Davis has been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant while he remains in a local hospital in stable condition at the time of this article. As is standard operating procedure in officer involved shootings, the Texas Rangers were called in to investigate, and both officers involved were placed on administrative leave. Sheriff Smith commended the officers involved for their professionalism as well as their restraint in this dire situation.

