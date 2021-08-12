Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Misuse Of Information

The Smith County Sheriff's Office had to arrest one of its own officers and charged him with a felony after the sheriff's office claims he made a "bad decision".

According to a press release from Smith County PIO Sgt. Larry Christian, 28 year old Luis A. Sandoval was arrested as the result of a several month long investigation involving the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. This investigation began as an East Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Task Force investigation with DPS Investigators originating the investigation.

Sandoval has been charged with a 3rd degree felony offense for Misuse of Official Information and was given a $250,000 bond.

Just prior to his arrest Sandoval was terminated from his deputy position and was booked into the Smith County Jail late yesterday afternoon (August 11th) and subsequently transported to a nearby facility in a nearby county and this afternoon, he made bond and was released.

Sandoval had been employed at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office since November 14, 2017 until his separation on August 11. He served first as a detention officer and then transferred to patrol on September 13, 2018.

Police are still investigating Sandoval's case and are offering very little information into his case or what exactly lead to his arrest. Smith County Sheriff Larry R. Smith released the following statement about his arrest:

“Unfortunately law enforcement officers, for one reason or another, make bad decisions however, they will always be held to a higher standard at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Within just two days of my taking office on January 1st of 2013, we were faced with having to arrest one of our own. Unfortunately, since that time, several others have taken the wrong path and have made conscious decisions to tarnish the badge. This is in contravention to each of the dedicated and hardworking men and women of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. There is absolutely no place in this Sheriff’s Office for dishonesty and I assure you once it’s identified and rears its ugly head it will not be tolerated.”

