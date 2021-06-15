Smug Texas Police Officer Arrested, Believed to Have Sexually Assaulted A Child

Beyond disgusting, but somehow not the least bit shocking.

According to a report from CBS DFW, Dallas police officer Tyrone Williams Junior was arrested for the sexual assault of a child on June 14. Williams has been placed on administrative leave pending the department's investigation.

First of all, let's talk about how smug his face is. That face literally sends chills down my spine as I think about the actions Williams is believed to have committed. This "man of the law" is deliberately smirking in his booking photo, despite the heinous charges he's facing.

Investigators believe that the assault happened in the city of Dallas, but have kept mum with any further details.

Officer Williams, who has been with the department since March 2009, was booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center. He is currently assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

These stories never get easier to cover, but showcasing the misdeeds of believed and confirmed predators is something that the public needs to be aware of, especially when the perpetrator is figure of public trust.

Some may take comfort that this officer is not from Central Texas, but believe me when I say we have plenty of corruption occurring right here in our backyards. Most recently, an ex-Bruceville-Eddy officer, Nathaniel George Lawrence, 33, was indicted on second-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child and prostitution of a minor by a McLennan County Grand Jury.

Oh, and we can't forget the former Waco lawyer, Kyle Layman, who asked a judge to spare him prison time after he pleaded guilty to the criminal solicitation of a minor. So again, while this may not have occurred in Central Texas, we still must be vigilant in protecting our youth.

