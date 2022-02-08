Snag These East Texas Restaurant Deals For Your Super Bowl Party Sunday

Get our free mobile app

Sunday the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will be playing in the biggest game in the world of sports, Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Now if you plan on having friends and family over to watch the game on your new 84" flat screen with full surround, you're going to need a lot of food to satisfy those appetites.

Hey, even if you're going to be watching the game alone or with your immediate family, you're still going to be consuming some appetizers and snacks. Wings, pizza, chips and dip, taquitos, bbq and more will be spread out on the island or kitchen counter at any big game party. If you're planning to host or put a party together, you better start planning and placing those orders for food soon before you run out of time.

Thankfully some East Texas restaurants are offering some great deals to take advantage of to make your party a real touchdown! Thanks to the team over at Offers.com, here are some fantastic deals that you can take advantage of to help pull off that perfect Super Bowl party without any penalties. Just check out the site by clicking one of the links for full offer details.

Pizza And Wing Deals

Little Caesar's - backyard, man cave or living room score with the Little Caesar's Hot N Ready pepperoni pizza for $5.55

Papa John's - Get the new 'New NY-Styler Pizza' for just $13

Feasts, Packs and Bundles

Abuelo's - Get the Family Feast for your party. A feast of fajitas, enchiladas or tacos that feeds up to six people starting at $48.19

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse - The Homegating Pack is just $64.95 and includes one large, deep-dish pizza, choice of one family-sized chips and dip, choice of two sharable appetizers and choice of a 64-ounce BJ’s Handcrafted Signature Beer growler or non-alcoholic beverage. Or get half off any large pizza.

Red Lobster - The Create-Your-Own Family Feast includes your choice of three seafood favorites, two large sides and eight Cheddar Bay biscuits for $46.99 or go bigger with the Ultimate Family Feast with Maine lobster tails, snow crab, shrimp scampi, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, two large sides and eight Cheddar Bay biscuits for $118.99.

Food Freebies

Dickey's Barbecue Pit - dine in and purchase an adult mean and kids will eat free

McDonald's - Get a free 20 piece Chicken McNuggets order with any purchase over $15 through McDelivery (February 10th - 13th)

Panda Express - Through Sunday, a Panda Family Meal is only $29

Now if you're a local restaurant and you have a phenomenal deal for East Texans for their Super Bowl party, just email it to me and I'll add you to the top of the category list. We are not endorsing any of these businesses, they are just a mere suggestion to help you plan your party.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

Looking For An Awesome Lindale Restaurant? Try These Suggested Places When it comes to some hidden restaurant gems in Lindale, residents in the Lindale area are chiming in and shouting out to some of the great locations that they enjoy and frequent.

Where Can You Find The Absolute Best Brisket in Longview, TX? Brisket. We all love brisket. The squabble comes when we start trying to decide who has the best brisket though. So you know what I always say, right? When it comes to brisket, "try 'em all! If ya don't like it, ya never gotta go back."