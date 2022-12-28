Get our free mobile app

Ringing in the new year will be a big deal and East Texans have a wide variety of places they can mingle with others as the calendar changes over to 2023. Downtown Tyler will have several hot party spots for anyone to gather and make noise when the clock strikes 12 and they kiss their loved one.

While it's just about time to say goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023 how we ring in the new year varies widely. Some people may be working, some may treat it just like any other day of the year and go to bed at their normal time, some may be at a party at a friends or family member's house and others may be out on the town celebrating with a bunch of strangers.

Celebrate the New Year in downtown Tyler.

Downtown Tyler, Texas will be happening thanks to downtown businesses like:

ETX Brewing Co.

Bricks Bar & Grill

Rick's On The Square

Culture ETX

Rose City Comedy

These downtown hot spots will be hosting their own New Year's Eve parties on the 31st.

ETX Brewing Co. will end 2022 with Brew Years Eve at ETX Brewing Co and will feature a tribute to the '90s with Totally Tubular 90s night. There will be 90s-themed trivia followed by a 90s New Year's party.

Bricks Bar & Grill is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration featuring live music from four dj's and a champagne toast at midnight.

Rick's On The Square will feature live music from Mo Jiles Band and a champagne toast at midnight.

Culture ETX is offering up a New Year's Eve Tasting menu dinner. This is an extremely limited engagement event, so book your seats now.

Rose City Comedy will feature comedian Dean Stanfield and Friends.

However you say goodbye to 2022 and welcome in 2023, please do it responsibly. Know when you've had enough. Please don't drink and drive. Assign a designated driver or arrange for a ride-sharing service to take you to your destination safely.

Happy New Year!

