Some Teachers in Longview, TX May See a $30,000 BONUS on December Pay Check
One thing that most East Texans can agree on is this: Our teachers deserve better pay for the incredible work they do.
Much respect to Longview Independent School District for putting actual money toward this endeavor.
Accolades are appreciated by teachers, I'm sure. Award ceremonies are great! At the same time, if you really want to take steps to make your teachers (or any employees) feel appreciated, change what it says on their checks.
The Longview ISD Facebook page states that "while the Texas Education Agency did not assign campus ratings or academic distinction designations to schools across the state, LISD has enough data is available to calculate academic distinction designations using the state model and formulas for the 2020-21 school year."
Longview ISD is planning to award $3.1 MILLION dollars to teachers who achieve certain designations, with a few of those teachers getting an extra $30,000 on their December paycheck.
Even Senator Bryan Hughes has congratulated the district for making this decision. He shared the following on Facebook:
Communities that invest in our teachers invest in our future. Great to see that Longview ISD is awarding over $3.1 million in incentive pay for our teachers.
