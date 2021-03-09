Sonic Hard Seltzer Will Be Here for the Best Summer Ever

Have you ever been at Sonic and thought 'this Ocean Water is pure perfection, too bad it won't get me tanked'? Well, do I have great news for you.

Put down that airplane bottle of Svedka and pick up Sonic Hard Seltzer. All of our favorites are there, including Cherry Limeade, Original Limeade, and, of course, that magical Ocean Water. And with it hitting retailers May 1st, we're in for the best summer ever.

From Hypebeast:

Partnering with Oklahoma City brewery COOP Ale Works, the fast-food chain has developed eight hard seltzers inspired by its beverage options.

The seltzers will come in two variety packs, including Citrus, with Cherry Limeade, Classic Lemonade, Lemon Berry and Original Limeade. I'll definitely try both, but I'm leaning towards Tropical as my first buy, with Ocean Water, Orange Pineapple, Mango Guava, Melon Medley.

Before you ask, no, these are not available at Sonic Drive-In locations because they don't sell alcohol there. You'll buy this at the store. You'll buy your Junior Deluxe (add jalapenos) at Sonic Drive-In. Make sense?

I'm really thrilled for these, and I can't wait to have a couple of 'em pool-side or on the porch with a great playlist and great friends.

As always, if you choose to drink, do so responsibly and with a sober ride at the ready. Hard seltzers have a way of sneaking up on you because they are just so dang drinkable. An Uber or Lyft is always cheaper than getting popped or getting hurt.

