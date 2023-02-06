Soto Has Live In A Kennel For 402 Days, He Just Wants A Good Home

Get our free mobile app

It's been about a year since we first introduced you to Soto. As an update, he's still living in a kennel at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. He's been living in an average size kennel now for more than 400 days. He's still a cuddler and if you could use the companionship of a cuddler you need to head on down to the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler and meet up with Soto.

Soto has some swagger to him and he'll be your companion and protector for life. He is a year and eight months old and after meeting him you'll quickly learn that he's shy but loves to give affection.

Soto has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's Executive Director, feels that Soto would thrive as a member of an active family with older children because of his size.

Soto will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Soto call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

