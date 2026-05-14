(KNUE-FM) Texas was heartbroken to hear that six people, including a 14-year-old boy, were found dead this week in a freight train boxcar in South Texas. Investigators now think this could be a human smuggling tragedy. Reuters and other media outlets reported the victims were found this past Sunday in Laredo when a Union Pacific worker found the bodies while doing an inspection of the railcar.

Authorities Believe Extreme Heat Played a Role

According to a more recent Reuters article published this afternoon, authorities say the six people, who were from Mexico and Honduras, likely died from severe heat stroke according to preliminary medical reports, which likely occurred hours before the train arrived in Laredo, according to Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino.

Investigators believe these migrants possibly boarded the train somewhere near Del Rio before the train made its way through South Texas in extreme heat, with temperatures there reportedly reaching the upper 90s over this past weekend.

Laredo Officials Call the Discovery Heartbreaking

“Based on preliminary medical reports, they did not pass away in our city. They were discovered here after hours of suffering from what is commonly known as heat stroke — a severe heat stroke.” ~Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino

Mayor Trevino called the deaths heartbreaking and said he's demanding the people responsible for putting human lives in such dangerous conditions be held to account.

Investigators Looking Into Possible Human Smuggling

Stories like this are difficult to read, process, and write about. Because we're talking about people trapped inside an unbelievably sweltering metal railcar in Texas heat. Our hearts go out to the families of those who lost their lives.

Case Draws Comparisons to Previous Texas Tragedies

This case also sadly reminds us of previous cases of alleged migrant smuggling tragedies here in Texas, including the 2022 San Antonio tractor-trailer deaths that killed 53 people. You read more about that tragic story below.

Read More: Remembering the Texas Tragedy of 2022 When 46 People Lost Their Lives

The investigations continue on the part of federal authorities, including Homeland Security, and News 4 out of San Antonio reports an arrest has been made in this case. Watch the quick video here.

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