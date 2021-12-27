Please be careful: Lindale, Texas woman warns about yet another scary experience at the local Wal-Mart.

I'm not sure why we're seeing so many of these types of experiences as of late. But clearly, every woman (and man) in East Texas needs to remain vigilant when it comes to your personal safety.

Recently, Lindale resident Marielena Johnson shared a warning on a local social media group page about a truly harrowing experience her friend had at the Walmart in Lindale. Her friend had shared her story on her personal Facebook page. Marielena asked to share it so she give her fellow East Texans a heads up.

Here's what happened to Marielena's friend at the Lindale, Texas Walmart store:

Screenshot courtesy of Marielena Johnson

How scary. Just imagine doing your everyday shopping at a local store, WITH your husband, and being touched inappropriately by a stranger while your husband is another place in the store. And I'm particularly shocked at his reply to her--almost as if he was entitled to touch her. And then he started walking toward her again?

It was truly encouraging to hear about Taylor, the Walmart employee, who sought to be very helpful in this unsettling situation. Also, glad she made the call to the cops.

I can't even imagine how frustrating it must've been, though, for the security footage to have just missed her.

Here's what she went on to say next:

Screenshot courtesy of Marielena Johnson

I'm so grateful to her for sharing her story. And we, too, are thankful that she is safe and that her kids were with her hubby.

As frustrating as it is, y'all. We're living in a different time. Please stay vigilant when you're shopping or in public places. And PLEASE don't hesitate to share your story if ever, God forbid, you should find yourself in a similar situation.

