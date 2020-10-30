‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Will Feature the ‘Spider-Verse’ Suit

One of the best parts of 2018’s Spider-Man game on PlayStation 4 was the ability to switch at will between many different Spider-Man costumes, including Peter Parker’s homemade costume, the Spider-Man 2099 costume, the Iron Spider suit, the Scarlet Spider suit, the Spider-Man: Homecoming costume and many more. The upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and the brand-new PlayStation 5, will offer a similar option, and for Miles Morales fans, there’s really one costume they absolutely needed to see included: His homemade design from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Today, Marvel and Sony revealed that this suit will be a pre-order bonus with the game. They showed the costume off in a brief trailer...

... and in a video featuring more than 10 minutes of gameplay footage.

It’s not just that the Spider-Verse suit is in the game — Miles Morales faithfully recreates the character’s cartoon proportions too. The Spider-Verse Miles is lankier than the standard Miles, with a narrower waist, bigger eyes, and longer legs. They even gave the Spider-Verse Miles a different animation style to mimic the movie, along with some onscreen visual sound effects. It’s this kind of absurd attention to detail that made the first Spider-Man PS4 game so fun — and why we’re so excited for the sequel.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales goes on sale on November 12 on PS4 and the new PS5. You can preorder the game now; in addition to the Spider-Verse suit you also get a “T.R.A.C.K. Suit” designed by Marvel artist Javier Garrón.