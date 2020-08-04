Spirit Halloween Statement Fake; Stores Opening Soon

Don't believe everything you read on the internet!

Today, I woke up to find dozens of friends on Facebook sharing an announcement supposedly made by Spirit Halloween. In the post, Spirit Halloween seemingly announces that they will not be opening their seasonal stores this Halloween season due to COVID-19.

At first, everything seemed legitimate and I didn't think much about it, other than being bummed out about not visiting my favorite Halloween store with the kids. However, after I thought about it for about twenty minutes, I decided to dig just a little bit to make sure everything was accurate.

Turns out, the statement shared all over social media today is 100% completely fake. I hate that someone out there is so incredibly bored with their life that they would take the time to write up this fake statement, but I guess there are just some weird people in the world.

Believe it or not, this fake announcement began circulating a little over a month ago, and Spirit Halloween has already squashed the rumors. Not only will Spirit Halloween be opening their seasonal stores for the 2020 season, but they are all set to begin opening this month!

Halloween fans rejoice, we've finally received good news this year! 2020 has taken a lot of things from us, but it can't take our Halloween or the place we love to visit every spooky season.

You can find Spirit Halloween's official response to the fake statement below.