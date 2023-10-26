16 Fun Halloween Weekend Events Happening In East Texas

Get our free mobile app

It's the final weekend before Halloween in East Texas. There will be lots of Halloween parties this weekend along with a lot of trunk-or-treating events for all ages at area churches.

This weekend looks to be a dreary one with lots of clouds and a chance of rain through at least Monday. It'll be comfortable with temps in the upper 70s and a bit humid, but get ready for a big cool down by the time trick-or-treating rolls around Tuesday!

Here's a look at this weekend's events in East Texas.

For more information on any of these events, click or tap on the event name to be redirected to their official event page or website.

Boo At The Zoo

Saturday and Sunday

Caldwell Zoo - Tyler

Dress up in your costumes and head to the zoo to see the animals and trick-or-treat along the way to see the giraffes, lions, insects, rhinos and more. Plus you can play games and win prizes too! This is a ticketed event.

Saturday @ 8a

Mineola train depot - downtown Mineola

Classic cars, classic trucks, rat rods, muscle, street rods, jeeps, and low-riders will all be on display at this cool car show. There will be door prizes, food trucks, and more.

Running With The Dogs 5k

Saturday @ 7a

Kilgore

This is a 5k race - fun walk and walk with you and your dog. Click the event name for registration information.

Friday and Saturday, October 27th and 28th

Hopkins County Fair Grounds and Civic Center - Sulphur Springs

The Hopkins County Fall Festival will have it all - a parade, craft show, kids zone, carnival rides, games and food, loads of exhibits and a hay baling contest.

Saturday, October 28th

Main St.- Palestine

Can you handle the heat? If you love peppers, this is the festival for you. There will be an atomic wing eating contest, a jalapeno pepper eating contest and more things to do and see all centered around the hot pepper!

Saturday 11a - 1p

Longview Public Library

Show the city of Longview what you can build using LEGO blocks. Your creation could win a prize and be put on display in the Longview Public Library.

Saturday @ 5p

downtown Kilgore

The historic brick streets of downtown Kilgore and the derricks set the stage for a classic cruise night in Kilgore. There will be door prizes, raffles and 50s theme event and downtown restaurants will be open.

Saturday @ 7p

Cross Brand Cowboy Church - Tyler

The PBR comes back to Tyler. There will be 40 PBR bull riders competing on some of the best bulls in the business. This will be another sellout just like last year. Don't miss out on the bullriding action.

Friday - Sunday

various locations throughout East Texas

After all, October is Spooky Season! If you can brave dark hallways, things hanging from the ceiling, confined spaces, loud shrills, and a man chasing you with a chainsaw, then these East Texas haunted houses, dark trails, and attractions were created just for you.

Trunk-or-Treating events

Tap on a city name for a Google listing of events happening around town.

Tyler

Longview

Kilgore

Henderson

Palestine

Marshall

Pumpkin Patches

Final weekend to pick out that perfect pumpkin to carve into a jack-o-lantern for Halloween.

