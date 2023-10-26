A Drastic Change Is Coming To East Texas Weather Sunday Evening
I'll just say it bluntly, Halloween is going to be one of the coldest Halloween's East Texas has seen in quite some time. It seems that when it's time for trick-or-treating in East Texas, kids and adults who dress up are either sweating underneath their costumes or they are freezing form the cold air.
This year it appears as if there are going to be a lot of little frozen princesses, ghosts and zombies going door-to-door daying 'trick-or-treat' as they're shivering and their teeth are chattering together.
Before the season's first major temperature-swinging cold front sweeps through East Texas, we will experience a few more periods of rain throughout the weekend with above-average temperatures. staying in the low- to mid-80s Saturday and mid-70s Sunday.
When is the cold weather supposed to arrive in East Texas?
The major cold front is expected to arrive Sunday evening and that's when temperatures are expected to dive into the mid-40s by Monday morning, but only rebound to near 50 Monday afternoon with the rain finally coming to an end for a while. Here's the way things look right now from KLTV 7 Chief Meteorologist Katie Vossler.
When it comes to Halloween and trick-or-treating Tuesday evening, temperatures will be in the mid-40s with some blustery north winds. So If your kid is going as a mummy, werewolf or dressed up in a Ghillie Suit they'll probably be okay, but if they're going as a cheerleader, an MMA fighter or Wonder Woman they might need a coat!
Kids aside, if you were planning to hit up a Halloween party this weekend, you'd probably be okay going with that sexy look, but when it comes time for Halloween, you'll want to go with something that doesn't expose as much skin, say like a polar bear costume!
Happy Halloween and be safe while trick-or-treating.
