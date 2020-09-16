St. Jude Virtual Walk With 101.5 KNUE

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Together we can all take steps to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

As we all know, the pandemic has changed our world, but we are adapting and finding new ways to not only connect with each other but finding new ways to help kids get better as they go through a difficult time in their life. This year 101.5 KNUE and St. Jude are hosting a virtual walk on Saturday, September 26th. For the first time, participants will be able to celebrate a nationwide movement to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

Join the 101.5 KNUE team to help us reach our team goal of $5000. Registration is free and you can help us reach our goal through a donation and by asking friends and family to support you during the virtual walk with a donation. Using some cool tips from St. Jude, you could be earning some awesome St. Jude gear along the way. Earn this awesome gear with as little as $100 donation, like a St. Jude t-shirt and go up from there. Hoodies, insulated cups, carry all bags, duffel bags, jackets, coolers and more

With our $5000 goal, that money could be used to help cover the cost of one room for a day in the intensive care unit at St. Jude. We can get there with your help. Register and join the 101.5 KNUE team for the virtual walk on Saturday, September 26th. The virtual walk will be conducted through the St. Jude app and will feature a starting line, finish line, a few fitness challenges along the way and some special guests too. Plus, with a donation of $50 or more you can take a virtual tour of St. Jude.

So gather your friends and let's all walk, virtually, to find a cure for childhood cancer during the St. Jude Walk on Saturday, September 26th. Join the KNUE team and let's bring more hope to the children who deserve it the most. Once you're a member of the team, jump on over to your app store and download the St. Jude Walk/Run mobile app.

When you reach the registration page, don't worry about it saying the St. Jude Walk/Run - Fort Worth, TX - it's all good and you'll still be helping out Team KNUE!