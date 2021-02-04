Country stars like Dan + Shay, Tim McGraw and Reba McEntire are wearing red for St. Jude in hopes you will, too. The renowned children's hospital and research facility announced the We Won't Stop campaign last fall and, as usual, country music was all in.

The premise is simple: St. Jude won't stop until no children die from cancer. For 50 years doctors, nurses and scientists have worked to get there and made great strides. Overall childhood survival rates have jumped from 20 to 80 percent since founder Danny Thomas helped break ground on the Memphis, Tenn., facility, a campus that feels like anything but a hospital with its brightly colored walls, diverse and delicious food offerings, teen art shows and formals and more. But there's more work to be done.

St. Jude won't stop. In fact, they've expanded their reach globally over recent years and found innovative ways to press forward amid a pandemic. In just three days' time, a garden space was made into a drive-through testing center. A 3D printer was repurposed to create face shields when supply was short. A COVID-19 observatory and resource center for childhood cancer was launched to deliver resources for oncologists who are treating kids with cancer who are infected with the virus. It's been used in more than 100 countries in nine months' time.

That no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude is essential to the mission. Families are able to devote all of their energy to helping their child fight cancer. Country artists who are parents recognize that relief firsthand — the members of Lady A all have kids at home. Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard have daughters. Gabby Barrett was expecting her first baby girl when she posed for her We Won't Stop T-shirt moment.

A red We Won't Stop T-shirt is St. Jude's token of gratitude for anyone who signs up to become a partner in hope. This means a $19 monthly commitment — a donation that's the backbone of the annual Country Cares campaign. For more than 30 years the country music industry has raised nearly $1 billion for St. Jude, but the need is as pressing as ever. This is the seventh straight year Taste of Country and other Townsquare Media properties have partnered for a two-day event (Feb. 4-5), having raised over $11 million previously. Tap the button below to become a partner in hope and enjoy photos of some of country's biggest stars who've made the We Won't Stop promise.