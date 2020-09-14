Starbucks’ “Sippy Cup” Strawless Lids Now Permanent for All Iced Drinks

Move over toddlers, adults now have their own 'sippy cups' thanks to Starbucks.

The coffee chain announced this week that its strawless lids are now the standard for iced beverages in company-operated and licensed stores across the U.S. and Canada. The move is part of Starbucks effort to eliminate one billion plastic straws globally per year.

“Recyclable, strawless lids for customers across the U.S. and Canada is another step in our journey to reduce our environmental footprint,” said Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at Starbucks. “As we move closer toward our 2030 target of a 50 percent reduction in waste sent to landfills, the long-standing history of innovation within Starbucks, partnership across the industry and changing consumer behavior remain fundamental to our purpose and our prosperity as an organization.”

You have probably already had your Starbucks served locally, ( just had mine served that way in Grand Blanc), featuring one of the new lids. Starbucks has just completed a year-long test run to see how they were received. The lid was modeled after the lid customers recognize from Starbucks hot drinks and has approximately nine percent less plastic than the flat lid and straw historically used for iced beverages, according to the press release.

The lid will now be the standard for all iced coffee, tea, espresso, and Starbucks Refreshers® beverages as Starbucks continues with their commitment to helping the environment. “A recyclable, strawless lid becoming the standard for iced drinks is one small way we can give more than we take from the planet. This is a significant moment for Starbucks as we work to reduce waste and safeguard the environment", said Andy Corlett, director of global packaging solutions and innovations.

If your are picking up your Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew anytime soon and still need to sip it through a straw, like I did, you're still in luck. You will still be able to get one at Starbucks upon request, but it may not be for long. The chain said it is testing alternative options like compostable straws and will be announcing more innovations in that space in the future.