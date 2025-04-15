(KNUE-FM) Starbucks stores have been making many big changes lately. They've changed their menu, prices, and security measures, and something else is about to change.

What’s Changing with the Starbucks Dress Code?

Starbucks posted the change on its blog, saying that employees will need to embrace a dress code policy that will take effect on May 12. Will we see that in our Tyler and Longview Starbucks that day? That remains to be seen.

Get our free mobile app

I imagine we will, though, given that store managers must implement the changes that day.

When you stop in for your cold brew or Cherry Chai tea, you'll soon be greeted by baristas in "solid black and long-sleeved crewneck, collared or button-up shirts and khaki, black or blue denim bottoms" with that signature green apron, according to the Houston Chronicle.

READ MORE: Starbucks Closes the Door on Open-Door Policy: What You Need to Know

They will also wear company-branded T-shirts, which they are also set to receive.

It seems Starbucks' changes are part of an overall plan to simplify things at the stores. A simpler menu and cutting some jobs indicate that is the general direction they're taking. Hopefully, they won't be cutting more jobs, however. People are struggling as it is.

Why is Starbucks changing the dress code at our East Texas locations?

At least part of the reason the dress code is changing is that iconic green apron, which the brand considers a icon for Starbucks since 1987.

More simplification? Yes.

AP News reports that the global coffee brand's officials are aiming for "simplified color options that allow [the] iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers. "

Overall, it seems the brand is aiming for simplicity and "a more consistent coffeehouse experience."

13 Starbucks Drinks That Are Leaving For Good Starbucks is eliminating 30% of its menu before the end of the year. Here is everything included in the first round of cuts. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll