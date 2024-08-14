It’s (Almost) Back! Fan Favorite Returns Soon to Texas Starbucks–Plus a NEW Drink

Shout out to all of my fellow Pumpkin Spice Latte Lovers in Texas. Starbucks locations in Tyler and Longview, Texas will have this back on the menu very soon.

This will be the 21st year the PSL has been a fan favorite on Starbucks' menu. Interestingly, over the last several years they've been getting it on the menu earlier and earlier due to popular demand. (Except for 2022, for some reason.)

According to a story shared by KHOU, food bloggers and those 'in the know,' speculate that the PSL will be back on the menu next Thursday, August 22.

Not only will the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte be back, but Starbucks will be bringing back other fall seasonal favorites at our East Texas Starbucks locations.

What other fall flavors can we go ahead and start looking forward to before their alleged arrival next Thursday?

KHOU out of Houston, Texas shared 'Popular food blogger Markie Devo speculated [...] the Fall menu launching then will also include a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso Oatmilk, Apple Crisp Macchiato Oatmilk and a new Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai.'

OK, don't get me wrong, I love the Pumpkin Spice Latte. However, the drink I am utterly addicted to is that Iced Apple Crisp Macchiato with Oatmilk thing they've got going on. I can't even handle the deliciousness.

At the same time, I'm excited about the new Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai drink. I mean, how can that not be the best thing we've ever tasted?

Bring on the fall, y'all.

