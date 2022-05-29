Still Confused? What is the Difference Between Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day?

On Memorial Day we honor our fallen heroes, those who gave their life protecting our freedoms. Today serves as a reminder for us all to never take for granted the ultimate sacrifice made for us by a few brave men and women in our Armed Forces.

Memorial Day (originally known as Decoration Day is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. It was formerly observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970.

While it is easy to get Memorial Day confused with Veteran's Day, remember that the latter is to honor anyone, every veteran, who has ever served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Memorial Day is to honor those men and women who died while in service.

"Laura and I join our fellow citizens in honoring the courageous souls who have given their lives in defense of our country. Today our hearts go out to America's Gold Star Families, for whom every day is Memorial Day. We honor your loved ones and thank you for service and sacrifice." - President George W. Bush

This is us remembering those who died for us. There will never be enough words to express our gratitude.

George Jones "50,000 Names"

Brandon Rhyder "Mr. Soldier"

Alan Jackson "Where Were You When the World Stop Turning"

Tim McGraw "If You're Reading This"