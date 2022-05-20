Texas Governor Greg Abbott Coming To Longview For Memorial Day Event

While to many the Memorial Day Weekend will be the official "Kickoff to Summer", it must not be forgotten that the meaning of the holiday is to take time to remember those who gave their all in defense of our country. Please remember that you get to celebrate freedom and life because of the sacrifices of so many.

The City Of Longview Will Host A Memorial Day Event Featuring Gov. Abbott

The City of Longview, Gregg County, and the Boy Scout Troop 201 Alumni Foundation will host A Day of Thanks and Remembrance, a community-wide Memorial Day event, May 30, at Teague Park in Longview. The event will include a main ceremony featuring Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a flag retirement ceremony, free lunch, and more.

In addition to scheduled events, recruiters from the U.S. military, Longview Police, Longview Fire, and Gregg County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand.

Additionally, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd will providing a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic and Longview Regional Medical Center will be offering free blood pressure checks. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and umbrella and can spend time exploring the park’s Veterans Memorial Plaza. Here is the schedule of events:

8 a.m. - Nondenominational Sunrise Service

10 a.m. - Flag Retirement Ceremony

11 a.m. - Main Ceremony with Governor Greg Abbott

Noon - Troop 201 Scout Cabin Rededication

12:30 p.m. - Lunch - Free Hotdogs and Blue Bell Ice Cream (while supplies last)

Noon to 3 p.m. - Public Tours at the Historic Teague House

If you plan to attend, get there early, parking will be limited.

Limited parking will be available surrounding Teague Park. Longview Transit will offer a shuttle service from the City’s two downtown public parking lots on Cotton Street and the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Plaza parking lot (703 E. Marshall Ave.) to and from the event from 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teague park will be closed for event setup Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29.

The 11 a.m. main ceremony will be broadcast live on CityView Municipal Television and will be available at Longview Cable Television, at YouTube.com/CityofLongview, and at Facebook.com/CityofLongview.

