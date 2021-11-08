Tyler’s Camp V Plans a Moving Veteran’s Day Tribute

Veteran's Day is Thursday, November 11, and Camp V is planning more than a simple 15-minute salute. After a garage sale and Veteran's banquet over the weekend, they'll have another inspiring celebration Thursday in Bullard.

Camp V in Tyler says on its website that its mission is "To integrate military and civilian resources through one central location providing efficient and effective support and fellowship for Veterans, active duty, reserves, guards and their families." In other words, every day is Veteran's Day at Camp V.

KLTV talked with Executive Director Travis Gladhill about plans for recognizing Veterans Day 2021, and he said the camp will be commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this Thursday at 10 a.m. That will be followed by a celebration in Bullard.

Several groups will come together for the Bullard event, including the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, Texas African American Museum, and the American Freedom Museum in Bullard. Camp V will host the celebration to honor veterans at the American Freedom Museum in Bullard from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Camp V is a non-profit organization that sits on a 20-acre campus in Tyler, and not only serves veterans in Smith County, but surrounding counties too, including Gregg, Van Zandt, Henderson, Rusk, Cherokee, and Upshur. Veterans can get information at Camp V about employment, health insurance, transportation, housing, education, mental health, and more.

They're always looking for volunteers to answer the phones and manage social media pages too, and Veteran's Day might be the perfect time to get involved. And, of course, they always appreciate donations directly or through the Amazon Smile program.

We're saluting veterans this week too, just download our mobile app for all the info. And thanks veterans for making East Texas proud.

