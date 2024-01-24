You Won’t Believe the Stinky Reason This Flight to Austin, TX Was Delayed

You'll never believe why a plane bound for Austin, TX, was delayed approximately 30 minutes on the runway in Phoenix, AZ. I always enjoy a crazy Reddit post, and this stanky one occurred on an American Airlines airplane just last week.

According to the poster, they noticed a "disgruntled" and possibly "hung-over" passenger as they were boarding the plane. The story claims that even as folks were barely beginning to make their way to their seats the dude was already arguing with another passenger.

The Reddit poster then alleges the "drunk" guy said, "You thought THAT was rude? Well, how about THIS?" and that's when he passed gas, very loudly. We're talking loud enough to be heard on an airplane.

But "Fartman," as the OP dubbed the man, wasn't even close to done. Next, Fartman started complaining about the smell of food, which is when someone allegedly asked Fartman to "stop being rude."

“The man who just purposefully farted moments ago decides to loudly and condescendingly say ‘Yeah, everybody, let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time,’” the poster wrote, seemingly referring to a scent unrelated to his own actions.

At this point, things seemed to settle down, and the plane started taxiing, but not so fast. Now, with the flight crew involved, the plane returned to the gate.

“We get back to the gate and a flight attendant comes back and informs fartman that he will not be staying on this flight. He simply replies, ‘I don’t understand,’ and she tells him they’ll talk about it off the plane,” the witness said, concluding the post by praising American Airline’s actions.

The Redditor summed it all up by saying AA handled the situation quite well, the potential crisis was averted, and they were only delayed 15- 30 minutes.

Does anyone else experience FOMO because their flights always go off without a hitch? Yeah, me neither. Y'all can keep the crazies on your flights.

