Stock Up, Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed For 61 Hours During New Year’s

It's happening again this weekend in East Texas. As you get ready to celebrate and say goodbye to 2023 and ring in 2024, you'll want to make sure your liquor cabinet is stocked up.

The last thing you'll want to do while hosting or attending an East Texas New Year's Eve party is to run out of alcohol. Seeing how New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday, you'll want to make sure your liquor supply is stocked up enough by the time the liquor store closes Saturday evening. We know you'll be partying it up Sunday night and again on Monday with college bowl games on TV so you'll want to make sure you have enough alcohol on hand because if not there could be a lot of upset people because Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 hours for the second week in a row.

So if you're in need of some Kahlua for your coffee, tequila for that margarita, some whisky to accompany that Coke, some gin for that martini, or some other liquor, you'll want to make a run to the county line liquor store to pick up your favorite spirits by closing time Saturday night.

Why Will Texas Liquor Stores Be Closed For 61 Consecutive Hours?

While you can buy beer and wine any day of the week during certain hours, liquor sales are more restricted in Texas. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) does not allow the sale of liquor on Sundays and the following holidays: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Now with New Year's falling on a Monday the liquor store is going to be closed. So if you were planning on having a cocktail sometime on New Year's Day during the bowl games, you'll want to make sure you're stocked up by Saturday evening.

61 Hours Is A Weird Length Of Time To Be Closed

Here's how it breaks down:

Liquor stores must close at 9 p.m. Saturday

Liquor stores will be closed all day Sunday (New Year's Eve)

Liquor stores will be closed all day Monday (New Year's Day)

Liquor stores will re-open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 2nd (normal opening time)

So when you add it up 3 + 24 + 24 + 10 = 61 hours

Plan ahead and have a great time ringing in 2024. Drink responsibly this holiday season. Know when you've had enough. If you see that a family member has had enough, please make arrangements to get them home safely.

Don't drink and drive. Arrange for a ride home and save lives, maybe even your own.

