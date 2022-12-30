Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed For 61 Hours On New Year’s
East Texans are getting ready to celebrate and say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!
East Texans will be celebrating at New Year's Eve parties all across East Texas Saturday night where all kinds of alcohol will be consumed. Seeing how New Year's Eve falls on a Saturday, most everyone will be ok with their liquor supply if they stocked up early or didn't drink it all New Year's Eve. If that's the case and the supply is low that means there's little or no alcohol for the bowl game parties Sunday and Monday and there's going to be a lot of upset people because Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 hours for the second week in a row.
So if you're in the need of some Kahlua for your coffee, tequila for that margarita, some whisky to accompany that Coke, some gin for that martini or some other liquor, you'll want to make a run to the county line liquor store to pick up your favorite spirits by closing time New Year's Eve.
Why Will Texas Liquor Stores Be Closed For 61 Consecutive Hours?
While you can buy beer and wine any day of the week during certain hours, liquor sales are more restricted in Texas. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) does not allow the sale of liquor on Sundays and the following holidays: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Now with New Year's falling on a Sunday, the actual holiday will be observed on Monday which means the liquor store is going to be closed too. So if you were planning on having a cocktail sometime on New Year's Day during the bowl games, you'll want to make sure you're stocked up by Saturday evening.
61 Hours Is A Weird Length Of Time To Be Closed
Here's how it breaks down:
- Liquor stores must close at 9 p.m. New Year's Eve (normal closing time on a Saturday)
- Liquor stores will be closed all day Sunday
- Liquor stores will be closed all day Monday
- Liquor stores will re-open 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 3rd (normal opening time)
So when you add it up 3 + 24 + 24 + 10 = 61 hours
Plan ahead, and have a great time celebrating but don't overdo it. Drink responsibly this holiday season. Know when you've had enough. If you see that a family member has had enough, please make arrangements to get them home safely.
Don't drink and drive. Arrange for a ride home and save lives, maybe even your own.