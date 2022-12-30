Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed For 61 Hours On New Year’s

Get our free mobile app

East Texans are getting ready to celebrate and say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!

East Texans will be celebrating at New Year's Eve parties all across East Texas Saturday night where all kinds of alcohol will be consumed. Seeing how New Year's Eve falls on a Saturday, most everyone will be ok with their liquor supply if they stocked up early or didn't drink it all New Year's Eve. If that's the case and the supply is low that means there's little or no alcohol for the bowl game parties Sunday and Monday and there's going to be a lot of upset people because Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 hours for the second week in a row.

So if you're in the need of some Kahlua for your coffee, tequila for that margarita, some whisky to accompany that Coke, some gin for that martini or some other liquor, you'll want to make a run to the county line liquor store to pick up your favorite spirits by closing time New Year's Eve.

Why Will Texas Liquor Stores Be Closed For 61 Consecutive Hours?

While you can buy beer and wine any day of the week during certain hours, liquor sales are more restricted in Texas. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) does not allow the sale of liquor on Sundays and the following holidays: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Now with New Year's falling on a Sunday, the actual holiday will be observed on Monday which means the liquor store is going to be closed too. So if you were planning on having a cocktail sometime on New Year's Day during the bowl games, you'll want to make sure you're stocked up by Saturday evening.

61 Hours Is A Weird Length Of Time To Be Closed

Here's how it breaks down:

Liquor stores must close at 9 p.m. New Year's Eve (normal closing time on a Saturday)

Liquor stores will be closed all day Sunday

Liquor stores will be closed all day Monday

Liquor stores will re-open 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 3rd (normal opening time)

So when you add it up 3 + 24 + 24 + 10 = 61 hours

Plan ahead, and have a great time celebrating but don't overdo it. Drink responsibly this holiday season. Know when you've had enough. If you see that a family member has had enough, please make arrangements to get them home safely.

Don't drink and drive. Arrange for a ride home and save lives, maybe even your own.

27 Google Street View Images That Show How Much Tyler Has Changed Tyler continues to grow and expand and these Google street view images show the proof.

Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It? The home at 1280 N. Preston Rd. in Prosper was last listed on Zillow in 2019 for $14,500,000.00. It is not currently on the market, but scrolling through the pics below, you can get an idea of how Deion Sanders liked to live when he was in Dallas.

This Luxury Broken Bow Cabin Has A 4.9 Star Review + Sleeps 22 This place has earned a 4.9 star review on VRBO. So it appears you can't go wrong when you book your reservations at Fox Hollow Creek in Broken Bow, OK.