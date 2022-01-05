Weather is very fascinating to me. Anytime a huge thunderstorm moves into the area, I'm sitting at my window or outside just looking at the clouds. Really I'm hoping I can step outside and catch video of a passing tornado. The National Weather Service is looking for some folks to be their "eyes in the sky" so to speak with some storm spotter classes in East Texas over the next couple of months.

I'll be honest, I would love to be a storm spotter. Any time we have severe weather move into the area, I'm outside looking up. Weather is fascinating to me. The National Weather Service out of Fort Worth is offering classes to learn how to recognize severe weather and how to report it to the National Weather Service.

The first class in East Texas is Thursday, January 27 in Anderson County. It is a virtual class and you don't have to be a resident of Anderson County to participate.

The next class is in Kaufman County on Tuesday, February 15 at the Kaufman County Fire Station. It should be noted that this could change to a virtual class at any time between now and then. You will be notified if such a change is made.

The final class will be in Hopkins County on Thursday, February 17. This will be a virtual class like in Anderson County. Once again, you do not have to be a resident of Hopkins County to participate.

All the classes are free to take. You can get all the details on any of these classes at weather.gov.

