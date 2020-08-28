Study: Aloe Vera Is Most Popular Indoor Plant in Texas

Do you have a green thumb? A lot of people do. Unfortunately, I'm not one of those people. Next month is National Indoor Plant Month, and yes that is a real thing. Of course, with the month getting near, we have stats on the most popular houseplant in Texas.

The study was done by the folks at E-conolight. They used Google trends to see what plants we're obsessed with. You can see their whole study here.

Coming in at number one, is the Aloe Vera plant. In fact, in most states the most popular house plant is the Aloe Vera plant.

Growing up, I remember my mother always keeping a couple around for small burns in the kitchen, or on the 4th of July. There always seemed to be a reason to crack one open and rub that slimy goo on yourself; even if you were just 8 years old and bored.

In Oklahoma, the top indoor houseplant was the common ivy. I remember seeing plenty of those hanging from the corner of someone's ceiling while I was living in the Sooner State. It seemed like everyone had some common ivy hanging somewhere in the house.

With everything that's been going on this year, there has been a real focus on getting hobbies to help us all stay on top of our emotional and mental well-being. It may not sound that exciting, but an indoor plant can really help out with that.

I experienced that taking care of my Bonzai tree. I don't know specifically what it was about taking care of that tree that just seemed to help me unwind, get rid of some stress, and feel good about myself.