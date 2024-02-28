Super Star Texas Native Named Half of The Most Influential Couple on New List

From Dallas, TX to tiny little towns scattered across West Texas and back, the number of Texans who have grown up to become world-renowned is endless. You literally can not count them all. Being beloved, it's in our blood.

So it doesn't come as a big surprise to learn that three of the top eight most influential couples on Instagram are half-Texan.

"The research, conducted by BestAUCasinoSites, analyzed the Instagram profiles of top celebrity power couples across entertainment sectors, to determine... which can be deemed the most influential on social media... Then, found how much they could earn per sponsored post on Instagram if they chose to monetize their accounts."

Wondering which Grand Prairie native is one-half of the number 1 power couple? We'll get to it but first, let's rundown her fellow Texans who also made the list.

Coming in eighth place are Nick Jonas (Dallas, TX) and his wife Priyanka Chopra. The couple have 125.9 million followers on their accounts, "with Chopra’s latest post of the two garnering over 1 million likes so far. For a sponsored piece, Priyanka Chopra can charge up to $266,900, whilst Nick Jonas can secure up to $129,700 per post."

Number four goes to Beyoncé (Houston, TX) and her husband Jay-Z. Their profiles garner approximately 320.3 million followers. "For a sponsored post, Beyoncé can earn a sum of up to $703,600. Jay-Z only has one post so far on his Instagram, so the rapper and producer is clearly in no rush to post anything."

And finally, number one on the list goes to Selena Gomez (Grand Prairie, TX) and her boyfriend Benny Blanco. Together, the pair have a combined following of over 431 million, with Gomez being the most followed female on the platform and "potentially earning up to $883,400 per sponsored post. As for Blanco, the producer could make a maximum of $10,600 per post."

There you have it. Here's who rounds out the rest of the list.

