Suspicious Texas Woman Who Fled To Mexico Arrested For Husband’s Murder

Investigators are closer to finding answers in the homicide of Jacob Ledward now that they've found his widow.

According to a press release from the Odessa Police Department, Clara Ledward, a 29-year-old woman from Odessa, was recently taken into custody by Mexican authorities in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico after fleeing the United States following her husband Jacob Ledward's death.

On May 16, 2021, Odessa Police performed a requested welfare check and discovered the body of Jacob Ledward. At that time, authorities could not locate Clara and reported that she was wanted in connection to the investigation.

Just a few days after police found Jacob's body, a flyer was posted online by the Odessa Police Department stating that Clara Ledward was officially wanted for the murder of her husband. The flyer lists multiple aliases for Clara and listed the vehicle she was last seen driving, a 2016 Red Toyota Corolla with license plate number LXZ3998.

Investigators then discovered that Clara fled to Mexico to avoid capture. The FBI assisted the Odessa Police Department and issued an Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution arrest warrant, allowing OPD to work with the Government of Mexico in the apprehension of Clara Ledward.

“During her arrest, Clara Ledward sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,” police state. Clara was extradited back to Texas where she was able to receive treatment for her injury. The Odessa Police Department took custody of Clara Ledward in Brewster County at a hospital in Alpine, Texas.

Clara Ledward has now been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a third-degree felony. Details of the homicide have yet to be revealed.

