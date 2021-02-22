Taco Bell is joining the fast-food chicken sandwich battle with the creation of a new taco: The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

The new taco features a puffy bread shell, fried chicken (marinated in jalapeno buttermilk and coated in tortilla chips) and topped with chipotle sauce. It will be available for purchase at participating Taco Bells beginning March 11th, 2021.

The taco will be tested at restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee and Charlotte, North Carolina first because, apparently, people in those places know more about fried chicken than the rest of us. I don't live in Tennessee or North Carolina, which means I will just have to cross my fingers it actually makes it to Texas.

I must admit, when I began writing about this taco, I had only a small desire to go out and order one. But after staring at the photos of it on an empty stomach for the last hour, I will likely buy one the second they become available. Maybe two. Maybe four. Don't judge me. I do what I want.

Who could blame them for creating this monster? It's not fair that Wendy's, McDonald's, Chick-fil-A and the rest of them get to have all the fun, especially since Taco Bell is definitely the most delicious of them all (fight me!). I think they can actually pull the fried chicken taco off. In fact, they might have a better crispy chicken 'sandwich' than all the rest. We will just have to wait and see.

A Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco with a Baja Blast actually sounds pretty dope.

The 10 Best Texas Liquors