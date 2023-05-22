Target Recalls Scented Candles

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJON News) - Target stores have recalled more than 5 million candles because the candle’s jar can crack or break, causing burns and cuts.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 4.9 million Threshold Glass Jar Candles in multiple sizes and scents sold at Target stores and online from August 2019 to March 2023.

Target has received 137 reports of the candle’s jar breaking or cracking during use. There were six reports of burns and cuts due to the candle breaking.

The C-P-S-C asks anyone with these candles to stop using them and return them to Target for a full refund.

A list of candle sizes and scents involved in the recall can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website here.

