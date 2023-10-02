With 9 Stores on the Chopping Block, Are Targets Closing in Texas Too?

It's becoming more normal, more giant retailers, smaller ones too, closing down brick and mortar locations. Target just announced they will be shuttering stores across the country due to an ongoing problem that far too many physical stores are facing.

Get our free mobile app

Target is massive, there are just under 2,000 stores in the U.S. alone. So a few stores closing won't mean too much to them, but they have announced they'll be closing several stores in major cities. According to the retail giant the reason for these closures is theft and organized retail crime.

"[W]e cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance," Target said in a statement. "We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all."

Despite these nine locations closing, Target will still be serving each of these cities. In fact more than 150 Target locations will remain open in the cities where the closures are occurring. Target has also reportedly offered all of their employees the opportunity to transfer to a different location.

Don't worry my fellow Texans, for now there are no announced plans to close Texas Targets due to theft or organized crime. For now they'll only be closing stores in New York, California, Washington, and Oregon beginning on October 21st, 2023. Below are the locations that will be shut down.

517 E 117th St. in New York City, New York.

4535 University Way NE in Seattle, Washington

448 NW Market St., Ste. 100, in Seattle, Washington

1690 Folsom St. in San Francisco, California

2650 Broadway in Oakland, California

4301 Century Blvd. in Pittsburg, California

939 SW Morrison St. in Portland, Oregon

3031 SE Powell Blvd. in Portland, Oregon

4030 NE Halsey St. in Portland, Oregon

Lufkin and Mabank, Texas Police Looking for Fugitives with Up to $3,000 Rewards Two dangerous men wanted in Lufkin and Mabank are still on the loose with big rewards attached for their capture. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety