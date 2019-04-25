Even though Taylor Swift is a massive pop star these days, country music is the genre that raised her.

Throughout the years — even following her switch to pop music — she has collaborated with the best of the best from within the country scene. Swift continues to push the boundaries with her music and her collaborations and has performed with a number of country greats, as well as the next generation of stars.

Swift's first surprise guests at her concerts appeared during her Fearless Tour in 2009-2010, including Faith Hill surprising the crowd in Nashville. During her Speak Now Tour, Swift brought out a handful of special guests at stops in major cities (fans will recall that even Ellen DeGeneres was a guest at one stop, performing "Mean" on a washboard), and then, on the Red Tour, the tradition really began to pick up.

Swift solidified her special guest ritual during her 1989 World Tour, bringing a special guest to almost every city, and sometimes even multiple guests at one stop. Actors, comedians, models, professional athletes and more were on the list in addition to musicians from multiple genres.

Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour featured fewer special guests, but country artists including Sugarland, Tim McGraw, Hill, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris still got the call to show up. Here's a look back at all of Swift's most iconic country collaborations over the years.