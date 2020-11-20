Taysom Hill to Start for the Saints

Get ready Saints fans, we're in for quite the show this weekend.

With Drew Brees out for an undetermined amount of time, the New Orleans Saints have to figure out which quarterback can keep them in the driver's seat in the NFC South. Now, before we get too deep, I have to say one thing... This news completely shocked me, and most others.

Don't get me wrong, I'm ecstatic for Taysom Hill and excited to see what he can do as the QB1, I just didn't see this coming at all, like many of you.

Jameis Winston came into the game as Drew Brees replacement against the 49ers, and helped lead the Saints to a win. His stat-line, however, left much to be desired. He finished with 6/10 passing for just 63 yards and no touchdowns.

Did the Saints look at this and say, ya know what, maybe we should give Taysom a shot. No matter their reasoning, that's exactly what Who Dat Nation and the rest of the NFL will be getting this Sunday when the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons. Taysom Hill, utility player no more, he will be our starting quarterback.

The best part of this, to me, is that none of us know how this is going to go. Taysom could very well perform poorly in his first-ever NFL start... Or he could set the league on fire after four quarters and give Saints fans a glimpse into the future.