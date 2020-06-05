Drew Brees – Your Pass On ‘Kneeling’ Was Incomplete

Dear Drew Brees,

Talk about bad timing!

Right off the heels of the death of Ahmaud Arbury, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, who is being laid to rest this weekend, you just had to make a statement about 'kneeling' before the NFL season starts?

Just for clarity, in a interview with Yahoo Finance when asked your thoughts on "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts" you said the following....



I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.





Drew, the intention of taking a knee during the national anthem wasn't about disrespecting the flag. Former NFL Quarterback Colin Kapernick of the San Francisco 49ers clearly stated it was about bringing awareness to police brutality:

When former police officer David Chauvin, a white man, killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck, that's the exact reason why Kapernick was protesting.

Let me share something with you Drew, my grandfather fought in the Korean War, and my father fought in Vietnam and once the war was over they weren't received with the same hero's welcome as your grandfather did sir and that is disrespectful.

I love my country and proud of it, but I often have to ask myself a serious question; "Why should I pledge allegiance to a country that doesn't pledge it's allegiance to me in return?"

George Floyd's death is a constant reminder of my trust issues with law enforcement and until we have that uncomfortable conversation about police brutality and racism this will continue.

I do however appreciate you apologizing and hopefully you will take charge and join in on the conversation on ending this pandemic that is affecting African-Americans.

I think you should consider it since the league is 70% black and while playing on a team in a city that is rich in African-American culture would be a great start to use your voice.

Drew you now have your play from our playbook.

How will you execute?

Shawn Knight