Ted Cruz Wants To Ban This Word

United States Senator Ted Cruz is teaming up with Senator Marco Rubio of Florida in an attempt to ban a word, that at least according to polling, very few people actually use.

Cruz and Rubio on Thursday introduced the Respect for Hispanic Americans Act. If passed, the legislation would ban the word "Latinx" from appearing on any official government communication either by a federal agency or employee.

Cruz says that the word "Latinx" is completely made up and offensive. In a 2021 poll, 40% of respondents said the word "Latinx" offended them.

In a press release, both Cruz and Rubio pointed to woke activists trying to push the term on hispanic Americans.

About the bill, Sen. Cruz said, “Hispanic Americans overwhelmingly oppose the term ‘Latinx,’ and I want to make sure our government does not bow to woke activists in our federal departments or agencies by insisting on ridiculous terminology like this. It has no place in official government communication, and I’m proud to work with Sen. Rubio to keep it out.” Sen. Rubio said, “Hispanic Americans don’t need fabricated woke terminology imposed on us. The term ‘Latinx’ has no place in our federal agency’s official communication as it’s a degradation tossed around by progressive elites.”

You can read the entire bill here.

