Tenille Townes Isn’t Sure Where She’ll Put Her ACM Awards Just Yet

Headed into the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday night (Sept. 16), Tenille Townes is already two for two: She's this year's New Female Artist of the Year, and she also picked up a trophy for Music Event of the Year thanks to a collaboration with Miranda Lambert and her 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tourmates.

Townes has gotten to hold an ACM — "which was, like, so surreal," she confesses to Taste of Country — but her official trophies will show up in the mail. It's a moment she's excited for, but she's not sure where they'll go just yet.

"Ashley McBryde tells me she puts hers in the bathroom," the singer and songwriter shares, "and that cracks me up."

Townes' two 2020 ACM Awards nominations were the first two of her career. She had to wait longer than most new artists to learn of her wins, though, after the annual awards show was postponed by five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. She's choosing to see the delay simply as part of a bigger plan, however.

"It feels like, in a lot of ways, it's kind of like the community is this big table, and they're pulling up a new chair," Townes reflects, "and it's an honor to get to sit there and be among heroes."

The 2020 ACM Awards will air live from Nashville, for the first time ever, on CBS; the show is scheduled to begin at 8PM ET. Townes will sing her single "Somebody's Daughter" from the Ryman Auditorium during the show; other parts of the big event will take place at the Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House.