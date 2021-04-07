Texans Have Through April 14 To Get Expired Registration Current

Get our free mobile app

If your license plates are out of date, you've got a few more days to get them legal or you could be cited and have to pay a fine.

When the pandemic struck and shut down the state over a year ago, Governor Greg Abbott announced a temporary waiver on certain vehicle title and registrations that went into effect on March 16, 2020 and would expire on April 14, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Well that waiver period is coming to an end and will expire on the 14th and is ending without a new grace period.

If your registration is expired or you're driving with a temporary tag that has expired, time is ticking for you to become compliant or face receiving a ticket. Now the waiver did not waive the standard fees that come with titling and registering a vehicle, you're still responsible for those.

The Texas DMV office has three options for you to renew your vehicle registration:

Log on to TxDMV.gov or Texas.gov, it's the least expensive and quickest way to renew and if your out registration is less than nine months out of date, this option is available to you.

Mail in registration. Submit your registration fee along with the bottom half of your renewal form to your county tax collector.

In person registration. You can visit your county tax collectors office and renew in person.

The biggest thing to remember is the Texas Two Step. In order to receive your registration, your vehicle must pass inspection first. So, you'll want to make sure you get that done before anything else.

For additional questions or assistance you should contact your local Texas DMV office. This is something that can be easily corrected to avoid a fine for not being compliant.

