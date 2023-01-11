Over 5000 Personalized License Plate Requests Denied By Texas DMV In 2022

Get our free mobile app

When you see a jumbled-up set of letters and numbers on a Texas personalized license plate, it's always fun to try to decipher the meaning. Some are pretty straightforward and easy to figure out while others are challenging while being extremely creative at the same time.

Texas issues thousands of personalized plates each year while denying thousands of vanity plates at the same time. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles denied more than 5000 personalized license plate requests from January 2022 to October 2022.

Why Would So Many License Plate Requests Be Denied?

Many personalized requests were denied because they were too vulgar. Others were derogatory, featured an illegal act, disparaged law enforcement along with other reasons. Once you see some of the combinations that Texas drivers tried to be obtained, you'll understand why.

What Are The Proper Guidelines When It Comes To Creating Your Own Personalized License Plates?

Since 1965 Texans have been able to obtain personalized license plates from Texas DMV if they follow the established standards, including:

it does not conflict with a current or proposed pattern issued by Texas

is not indecent

is not vulgar

is not derogatory

does not refer to race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation, whether the

reference is derogatory or not

does not contain illegal activity message

does not make a drug reference - substances, state of mind, glorification

does not make reference to gangs

How Can You Obtain Personalized License Plates?

It's a pretty easy process. Simply jump on over to MyPlates, pick out a license plate style that you like, test the combination of letters to see if it is available and then pay the additional fees to obtain your personalized license plates. Now let's check out 26 of the more than 5000 personalized license plate requests that were made in 2022 and ultimately denied by the state!

